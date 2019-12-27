Illinois Gearing Up For Recreational Cannabis Sales

Recreational cannabis sales will be legal in Illinois starting January 1st. This means anyone 21 years and older can buy from licensed sellers.

Democratic State Senator Steve Stadelman said the application process for these licenses includes measures meant to address social equity.

“When the law was passed, supporters were hoping to have diversity among those who own those licenses, but how you go about accomplishing that will be a big question," he said.

Part of this includes preferential treatment for residents applying for a license if they’re from a community that has been disproportionately impacted by past cannabis enforcement.

Republican State Senator Dave Syverson added that the legalization process will require some adjustment.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of hiccups in trying to get that implemented -- where retail sales are going to occur, where they’re not going to occur, all the enforcement issues.”