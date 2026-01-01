Micah Loewinger is co-host of WNYC’s On the Media, a nationally-syndicated public radio show that can be heard on over 400 stations across the country.

His investigation into Zello, a walkie-talkie app used for recruitment and organizing by far-right militia groups in the lead up to January 6th, won the John M. Higgins Award for Best In-Depth/Enterprise Reporting and was featured on 60 Minutes. His story about a Ukrainian Twitch streamer's escape from war was a finalist for Third Coast's Best News Feature. His piece on a Syrian refugee camp in a Swedish Wild West theme park was a finalist for a Livingston Award. His series on the collapse of digital media was a finalist for a Mirror Award for Best Commentary.

In 2019, The New York Times wrote about his experiment on the use of restorative justice in moderating the internet’s largest Christian forum. He has been featured as a guest on Marketplace, HowSound, What Next with Mary Harris, and The Investigators with Diana Swain.

Loewinger’s radio and written work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Guardian, NPR, Death Sex and Money, and Gothamist.

He began working at On the Media in 2016, first as a producer and then On the Media’s first staff reporter. His investigative and human-interest stories have focused on political extremism, internet culture, and the evolution of the news industry.

He can be reached at mloewinger (at) wnyc (dot) org or 646-753-2373