Brooke GladstoneHost & Managing Editor, On The Media
Brooke Gladstone is host of On the Media. She is the recipient of two Peabody Awards, a National Press Club Award, an Overseas Press Club Award and many others you tend to collect if you hang out in public radio long enough.
Just before coming to On the Media, she did some pilots for WNYC of a call-in show about human relationships with Dan Savage called A More Perfect Union. That was pretty cool.
She also is the author of The Influencing Machine (W.W. Norton), a media manifesto in graphic form, listed among the top books of 2011 by The New Yorker, Publisher’s Weekly, Kirkus Reviews and Library Journal, and among the “10 Masterpieces of Graphic Nonfiction” by The Atlantic.
Gladstone always wanted to be a comic hero and she finally did it. Here she is animated.
At WNYC’s 2012 Christmas party, backed by the fabulous Radio Flyers band, she sang “Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen,” with her sisters Lisa and Stacey, thus fulfilling all her dreams.
-
Brooke Gladstone, co-host of NPR's On the Media, explores the booming business of "chick lit" -- all those trashy beach reads with the pastel-colored covers. They've become so popular, there are sub-categories now: African-American chick lit, Christian chick-lit, and now even a more "manly" version known as "lad lit." Can a gal spend an evening reading chick lit and still respect herself in the morning? And will lad lit be an economic success?
-
Brooke Gladstone, co-host of NPR's On the Media produced at member station WNYC, examines how the pornography industry has been a key driver in the development of new technology -- technology that eventually finds its way into widespread use. (9:30)
-
"Take the 'A' Train" started the lasting collaboration between Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.