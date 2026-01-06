© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Protesters gather in DeKalb for 'Venezuela Rapid Response Rally'

Northern Public Radio | By Jenna Dooley
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:34 PM CST
Protesters gather Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at an event organized by DeKalb REACT
1 of 2  — PXL_20260106_190345487.jpg
Protesters gather Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at an event organized by DeKalb REACT
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
DeKalb resident Kathy Blair took part in Tuesday protest in downtown DeKalb.
2 of 2  — PXL_20260106_190426747.jpg
DeKalb resident Kathy Blair took part in Tuesday protest in downtown DeKalb.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ

On Tuesday during the lunch hour, people gathered at a busy intersection in DeKalb to protest military action in Venezuela.

Downtown DeKalb’s "Peace Corner" was filled for about an hour with protestors holding signs as cars honked by.

One protester, who wanted to be identified only by their last name “Murphy,” joined at the last minute.

“I saw the protest going on from my window across the street," they said, "and decided to come down.”

DeKalb resident Murphy joined the protest Tuesday at DeKalb's Peace Corner.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
DeKalb resident Murphy joined the protest Tuesday at DeKalb's Peace Corner.

Coordinator Cynthia deSeife says the event was intended to allow people to peacefully vent their frustration.

"It’s emblematic of a president who is not following the law of this country," deSeife said. "If we don’t have laws, then we don’t have rights.”

The local event, billed as a “Venezuela Rapid Response Rally,” was organized by DeKalb REACT. REACT stands for “Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent.”
Jenna Dooley
