Protesters gather in DeKalb for 'Venezuela Rapid Response Rally'

On Tuesday during the lunch hour, people gathered at a busy intersection in DeKalb to protest military action in Venezuela.

Downtown DeKalb’s "Peace Corner" was filled for about an hour with protestors holding signs as cars honked by.

One protester, who wanted to be identified only by their last name “Murphy,” joined at the last minute.

“I saw the protest going on from my window across the street," they said, "and decided to come down.”

Jenna Dooley, WNIJ DeKalb resident Murphy joined the protest Tuesday at DeKalb's Peace Corner.

Coordinator Cynthia deSeife says the event was intended to allow people to peacefully vent their frustration.

"It’s emblematic of a president who is not following the law of this country," deSeife said. "If we don’t have laws, then we don’t have rights.”

The local event, billed as a “Venezuela Rapid Response Rally,” was organized by DeKalb REACT. REACT stands for “Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent.”