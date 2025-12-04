The DeKalb Fire Department wants to keep its wreaths red this holiday season. Here's why:

The DeKalb Fire Department wants to keep the wreaths red.

Again this year, fire stations in the city will display holiday wreaths with red bulbs lit. For each holiday-related fire call, the crew will replace a red bulb with a white bulb.

Acting Fire Chief Luke Howieson says fire safety is especially important this time of year.

"There's a lot more going on with the holidays," he said. "Cooking. Candles are used more. Short circuits and electrical wiring. Obviously, people are using extension cords and stuff to do their lighting. Trees too as well. People that use live trees have got to keep them watered."

Howieson says those factors lead to increased fire risk.

The Red Wreath Program started in Illinois in 1986.

The wreaths will be displayed through Jan. 1.