Pritzker and Pope Leo XIV talk 'Operation Midway Blitz' and a Chicago beer honoring the pontiff

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker paid Pope Leo XIV a visit in the Vatican, bearing some beer from the pontiff’s home state and an invitation to come to Chicago.

Pritzker announced his audience with the pope on social media early Wednesday and said it was an honor to meet the pontiff, whom he called a “son of Illinois” and an “advocate for the poor and less fortunate.”

“Pope Leo XIV’s message of hope, compassion, unity, and peace resonates with Illinoisans of all faiths and traditions,” Pritzker said.

The governor, joined by First Lady MK Pritzker, met with the Chicago-born pope for about 40 minutes, and they discussed the Trump administration’s recent immigration crackdown in the Chicago area — an action that has drawn nearly daily criticism from Pritzker.

The meeting came after Pope Leo, backed by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, condemned what he called the “extremely disrespectful” and “troubling” ways those without legal status are being treated in America.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who helped arrange the private meeting with the governor, has repeatedly rebuked the Trump administration’s immigration tactics.

The Vatican did not release any details about the pope’s visit with Illinois’ two-term Democratic governor and his wife, but the Catholic broadcast network, EWTN News, posted video of their interactions.

“Welcome,” the pope said, as he shook hands with Pritzker.

“It’s very nice to meet you. Thank you for welcoming me,” the governor said.

“You’re welcome,” the pope said.

“And we bring good tidings from Chicago,” Pritzker said.

Those “tidings” included artwork the first lady presented to the pope. It came from an immigrant woman incarcerated in the downstate Logan Correctional Facility, depicting how her life has changed since being put behind bars.

Illinois’ first couple brought the book, “Lincoln: The Life and Legacy that Defined a Nation” by Ian Hunt and Christina Shutt, and a book written by MK on the architectural history of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion in Springfield.

The governor also gave the pope a sudsy taste from Chicago: a 4-pack of “Da Pope” American mild ale from the aptly named Burning Bush Brewery on the city’s North Side. Pritzker told the pope he hoped he’d “get to enjoy that.”

The pope acknowledged the gift as any beer lover might.

“I’ll put that in the fridge,” he told Pritzker.