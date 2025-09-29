© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois researchers work to uncover the secret lives of whip-poor-wills

Northern Public Radio | By George H. McCaskey
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
eastern whip-poor-will
https://extension.illinois.edu
eastern whip-poor-will

Bird researchers in Illinois say the eastern whip-poor-will population is declining, and they want to know why.

The little bird with the distinctive name breeds in Illinois and other Midwest and eastern states and migrates to Mexico and central America.

Dave Edlund is a researcher at the University of Illinois. He says the whip-poor-will faces a number of threats.

"Whip-poor-wills are not inhabiting some forests," Edlund noted. "This may be due to a lack of forest management, a lack of fire, but also insect declines due to habitat loss and possibly pesticides."

He says a lot of the whip-poor-wills from the northern Midwest region fly through the state.

"Preserving stopover habitats for these birds is very important for conserving the population as a whole," he said.

Edlund says the whip-poor-will still has strongholds in Illinois, including Shawnee National Forest south of Carbondale, Sand Ridge State Forest southwest of Peoria and forests near Rockford.

Edlund is hosting a webinar on whip-poor-wills through the University of Illinois Extension on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.  Signup is available through the Extension's website.
Illinois
George H. McCaskey
George H. McCaskey is a member of WNIJ's Community Correspondent Corps. He has a degree in Broadcasting from Arizona State University and lives in northern Illinois.
See stories by George H. McCaskey