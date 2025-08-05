Bill to promote Celiac disease safety among food handlers in Illinois becomes law

A food safety bill that requires all food handlers to receive training on Celiac disease and safe handling of gluten-free foods has been signed into law. It was sponsored by two lawmakers who represent McLean County.

Republican State Sen. Sally Turner introduced the bill in January, partly after an experience dining out with a staff member with Celiac disease. She described it as a "simple, practical step that can make a big difference for so many families across Illinois."

“This is about protecting the health and safety of people who live with celiac disease every day," Turner said. "Proper training can help reduce the risk of cross-contamination and make our state more accommodating for those with serious dietary needs."

State Rep. Regan Deering, also a Republican, co-sponsored the bill, which also enhances allergen awareness by recognizing sesame as a major allergen and ensuring food workers are educated on the risks of gluten exposure. Deering said she was pleased to see it cross the finish line.

“Adding language about how to safely handle gluten-free foods to the Food Handling Regulation Enforcement Act is crucial to many individuals here in Illinois and I was happy to carry this bill for Senator Sally Turner,” Deering said. “Passing small but groundbreaking legislation such as SB 1288 is why I came to Springfield—to make a difference, no matter how big or small it may seem.”

Celiac is an autoimmune disease that damages the small intestine when a carrier ingests gluten. Mother-son Rachele and Jackson Ackerman of Bloomington are both affected by this disease and told WGLT previously they experienced accidental cross-contamination of gluten in restaurants, even when items were on the gluten-free menu.

“Confirming yes, it's gluten free, but making sure that they change gloves or if they bring you a salad and it had croutons, taking the croutons out of the salad, I still can't eat that salad because the croutons were already in there,” Jackson said.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law Friday.