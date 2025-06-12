Reps. LaHood and Sorensen split on rescission vote for foreign aid and public media

The two congressmen who represent parts of Bloomington-Normal were split Thursday on the proposal to cancel funding for foreign aid and public media.

The measure narrowly passed largely along party lines, 214-to-212, sending the measure to the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria was among a majority of Republicans who endorsed the measure to ratify White House cuts proposed by President Trump. The measure had support from all but four Republicans.

House Democrats were unanimous in voting against the bill, including U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen of Moline. Four Democrats did not vote.

The $9.4 billion plan claws back funding Congress already had approved for several international assistance programs, including USAID [United States Agency for International Development], along with funding for NPR and PBS.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher released a statement after the vote saying that if the rescission is approved, some local stations could go dark.

“Americans who rely on local, independent stations serving communities across America, especially in rural and underserved regions, will suffer the immediate consequences of this vote,” Maher said.