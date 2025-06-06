State Week: Illinois budget wrap-up

The spring session is over. In the final moments, a new budget was approved. It spends more and raises money through tax increases, including ones on tobacco and nicotine products as well as sports betting.

But lawmakers also left many items on the table, such as a mass transit reform package. There are concerns of a fiscal cliff coming for those agencies in the Chicago area. That could bring the legislature back to Springfield sooner than planned.

Despite a budget that appears to be balanced, the uncertainty over federal dollars could upend the effort.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Editor-in-Chief Jerry Nowicki.