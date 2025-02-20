Real ID deadline approaching — but 'no need to freak out,' Giannoulias says

The Real ID deadline is coming up really soon.

After years of delays, the updated form of identification will be required to board domestic flights and enter many federal facilities starting May 7 — but 75 days ahead of the deadline, less than a third of Illinoisans have Real IDs in hand.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office announced Thursday it’s adding thousands of additional appointment times in the weeks ahead to handle the Real ID rush.

“We’re reminding people it’s important and increasing the number of appointments,” Giannoulias said. “But we want to clear up some confusion: if you have a passport, or if you aren’t planning on traveling anytime soon, there is no need to freak out.”

Standard state drivers licenses and ID cards will remain sufficient for getting behind the wheel and as proof of citizenship and valid identification after May 7.

Real IDs, which require more documentation to acquire, will be needed for people 18 or older to fly domestically and to visit military bases, federal courthouses and other U.S. government sites. Minors won’t need one. U.S. passports and Global Entry cards will also work in lieu of Real IDs.

The federal initiative dates back to a 9/11 Commission recommendation to bolster ID requirements for people to get on airplanes. Real IDs are harder to counterfeit.

Compliance initially was supposed to be enforced nationwide by 2008, but it was repeatedly pushed back through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration maintain their May deadline is for real. Officials have suggested a “phased enforcement approach” for the first two years, potentially allowing travelers to board flights with warnings if they don’t have a Real ID.

About 3.4 million Illinois residents have Real IDs, or about 30% of license and ID holders, Giannoulias said.

Illinois applications have been on the rise as the deadline approaches. More than 628,000 Real IDs were handed out in 2022, with 864,000-plus issued in 2023 and 1.1 million last year. A monthly record-high 128,000 Real IDs were issued in the state in January.

Giannoulias’ office is adding almost 2,500 daily slots at 44 appointment-only DMVs across the Chicago area. Officials recommend booking appointments there instead of going to walk-in facilities in the Loop and Chinatown that have seen longer wait times ahead of the deadline.

Applications should be submitted at least 30 days before a flight. If you don’t have travel plans, consider waiting until after the deadline to avoid DMV congestion, Giannoulias said.

Real ID applications must be submitted in person at a DMV with a U.S. birth certificate, passport, certificate of citizenship, employment authorization, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved I-94 form. Applicants also need proof of a Social Security number, two residency documents and proof of signature.