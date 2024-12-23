In double overtime, NIU defeats Fresno St. in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Forget the Gatorade, Coach Thomas Hammock got a french fry shower on Monday as the NIU Huskies defeated Fresno St. 28-20 in Boise in double overtime.

The cascade of spuds is part of a tradition for the winning coach of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Huskies pulled ahead with a touchdown and a successful two point conversion at Albertsons Stadium in Boise to secure the win.

This was NIU's 13th bowl appearance in the last 17 seasons.

NIU finished the season with a 7-5 record overall with a highlight win against Notre Dame.

According to a news release, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which was being played for the 28th time this year, is the longest-running cold weather bowl game in college football and celebrates the spirit of winter, football and potatoes in the Idaho mountains.