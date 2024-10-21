© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois State Police trooper killed in Champaign County crash

Capitol News Illinois | By Beth Hundsdorfer
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:33 PM CDT
Trooper Corey S. Thompsen was killed in the line of duty on Friday, Oct. 18.
Capitol News Illinois illustration
/
Thompson photo provided by Illinois State Police
Trooper Corey S. Thompsen was killed in the line of duty on Friday, Oct. 18.

A Champaign County woman was ticketed in connection with an accident that claimed the life of an Illinois State Police trooper on Friday afternoon.

Corey S. Thompsen, 28, was working a traffic enforcement detail on his state police motorcycle on Friday at about 3:42 p.m. in Champaign County. The ISP stated that the crash occurred after a truck entered the intersection and struck Thompsen, who died from his injuries at a local hospital less than an hour later.

The driver of the truck, Helen Torres, 32, of Thomasboro, was ticketed for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection and no valid driver’s license. Secretary of state records show Torres was issued a state identification card in February 2024, but no record of her ever having an Illinois driver’s license was on file.

“Corey’s family is hurting badly today. This is the first, and I hope the last, trooper who I personally administered the oath of an ISP officer to that I’ve lost in the line of duty,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement. “The first and, I hope, the last trooper who I’ve seen at the beginning of their watch and the end of their watch. I ask for your thoughts, your love and prayers and goodwill for his family and the Illinois State Police family.”

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered flags in Illinois to fly at half-staff in honor of Thompsen.

Thompsen served with ISP for nearly five years, assigned to the special operations group and based at Troop 7 in Pesotum. He is survived by his wife and parents. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Beth Hundsdorfer
Beth Hundsdorfer joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a full-time reporter in November 2021.
