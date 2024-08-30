State Week: Illinois' culture of corruption
Illinois has a long history with corruption. It has made the state the butt of jokes along with damaging the public's faith in government. The Chicago Tribune is reporting a series titled "Culture of Corruption." It details some of the most infamous cases at the federal, state and local level. On this episode, we talk about corrupt officials and why wrongdoing remains persistent.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long.