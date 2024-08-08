© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doherty appointed to 4th District Appellate Court

Northern Public Radio | By Charlie Schlenker
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:20 PM CDT
A gavel sits on a judge's bench. On top of that photo, the words "WGLT Courts" appears.
WGLT file photo

The Illinois Supreme Court has formally appointed a northern Illinois judge to the appellate court for the district that covers much of western and Central Illinois, including McLean and Peoria counties.

Eugene Doherty already was assigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court. He replaced Lisa Holder White, who rose to the state Supreme Court. Doherty also is running unopposed for the appeals court seat in the November election.

Doherty is a longtime circuit judge and recent chief judge from Rockford.

He chairs the state supreme court e-Business Policy Board and the pretrial release appeals task force. During the pandemic, he chaired the COVID-19 task force and the evictions sub-committee.

Doherty’s law degree is from Northern Illinois University.
Illinois
Charlie Schlenker
WGLT Senior Reporter Charlie Schlenker has spent more than three award-winning decades in radio. He lives in Normal with his family.
See stories by Charlie Schlenker