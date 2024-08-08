Doherty appointed to 4th District Appellate Court

The Illinois Supreme Court has formally appointed a northern Illinois judge to the appellate court for the district that covers much of western and Central Illinois, including McLean and Peoria counties.

Eugene Doherty already was assigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court. He replaced Lisa Holder White, who rose to the state Supreme Court. Doherty also is running unopposed for the appeals court seat in the November election.

Doherty is a longtime circuit judge and recent chief judge from Rockford.

He chairs the state supreme court e-Business Policy Board and the pretrial release appeals task force. During the pandemic, he chaired the COVID-19 task force and the evictions sub-committee.

Doherty’s law degree is from Northern Illinois University.