Statewide: How to talk with the bereaved

It's not an easy conversation to speak with someone who is grieving. An expert says while you may be well-meaning, often the wrong words can cause more harm and pain.

Grief counselor and author Dr. Dee Stern gives us some tips for how to navigate the difficult discussions.

Also:

* Farrah Anderson has more details on a former deputy charged with murder for shooting Sonya Massey.

* A police officer in Macomb won't be charged in a case where a man and a 4-year old boy were shot and killed. jane Carlson brings us the story.

* Colin Hardman visits Lincoln where concern is high about possibly losing a state-run prison.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ reports on schools putting new rules in place to ban cellphones in classrooms.

* Maria Gardner Lara looks at how the topic of immigration may play out during the election.

* Dave McKinney talks with U.S. Senator Dave McKinney as the lawmaker considers whether or not to seek another term in 2026.

* Maureen McKinney sits down with Dr. Dee Stern to discuss her book "Comforting the Bereaved Through Listening and Positive Responding.