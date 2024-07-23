No charges in fatal police shooting in Macomb

A state investigator said no charges should be filed in a police shooting in Macomb that killed two people, including a young child.

In a letter to McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala, Special Prosecutor Jonathan Barnard of the Appellate Prosecutor’s office said he has reviewed police reports, audio and video recordings of the shooting, and training records.

He said he also reviewed use of force protocols, applicable statutes, and case law.

Barnard found “there is no basis for any criminal action or prosecution that is supportable under the facts of this case against any of the officers involved in this tragic incident.”

Terrell Miller, 4, and Anthony George, 57, died in the shooting on March 16.

The initial investigation by Illinois State Police found both suffered gunshot injuries after a police officer fired one shot from his firearm.

Two officers were sent to an apartment in the 900 block of North Charles Street at around 10 p.m. on a domestic violence call.

The officers said they forced their way into the apartment and saw a 36-year old woman bleeding from numerous stab wounds.

They also saw George armed with a knife. He refused to comply with several commands to drop the weapon.

George then ducked out of view before re-emerging. He was holding the child in front of him, with a knife to the child’s throat and another around the waist.

The officer then fired a shot.

The woman was taken to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb.

The two officers were placed on leave.

Court records show George was charged with domestic battery/bodily harm in a case last fall. He pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and was credited for 35 days he spent in jail.

