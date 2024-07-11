Statewide: Illinois now requires child social media influencers to be compensated
Vlogging has become more common and children are often the stars of social media content. Some families have turned their posting into a business. A new Illinois law, the first in the country, requires kids get a share of money earned.
We talk with advocates who say what you see online is not always reality.
Also,
* Peter Medlin tells us about a summit on the teacher shortage held recently in Illinois.
* Maria Gardner Lara speaks with an Illinois delegate to the Republican National Convention.
* An investigation has found some domestic violence survivors face punishments crimes committed by their abusers.
* Rich Egger speaks with a musician whose latest work focuses on an area known as Forgottonia.
* Colin Hardman speaks with Dave Loos of the Illinois Corn Growers Association about the group's efforts to stop new vehicle emission rules from taking effect.
* Canning is seeing a resurgence, as we learn from Harvest Public Media.
* Alex Degman previews the Republican National Convention set for next week in Milwaukee.