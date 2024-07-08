© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Teenager identified as person found drowned in Illinois River on Saturday

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:27 PM CDT
The Peoria County coroner's office is identifying a Bloomington-Normal teenager as the person found dead Saturday in the Illinois River near Bartonville.

Jamie Harwood said 14-year-old Leron Griffin drowned, adding his body was in the river no more than two days.

Harwood said there is no evidence of trauma or injury inflicted by another person. Toxicology testing is pending.

Griffin's body was found by a fisherman near the Peoria Lock and Dam. The Peoria County sheriff's office is investigating the death.
