UPDATE: Woman from Normal killed in I-74 crash in East Peoria

One person is dead after an SUV struck a semi-truck after traveling into oncoming traffic on Interstate 74 in East Peoria on Friday morning.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley identified the deceased driver of the SUV as a 32-year-old woman from Normal. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and the case is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at approximately 8:45 a.m., according to Hanley. East Peoria firefighters and police officers joined state troopers on the scene near the Pinecrest Drive exit.

Reports indicate the SUV was headed westbound when it crossed the median, resulting in a head-on collision with the semi. The condition of the truck driver was not released.

The eastbound side of the interstate was shut down for several hours to allow for accident reconstruction.