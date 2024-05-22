© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
4 sentenced for bungled gun store burglaries

WGLT | By Charlie Schlenker
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:35 AM CDT
A gavel sits on a judge's bench. On top of that photo, the words "WGLT Courts" appears.
WGLT file photo

A federal judge has sentenced four people for their parts in a gun store burglary ring that tried to grab weapons from five counties in Central Illinois, including McLean.

Dezmond Hardy, 23, Shaleik Ward, 20, Terrence Daniels, 23, and Erika Garner, 22, are all from Peoria. They admitted attempting and failing to break into gun stores in Bloomington, LeRoy, Lincoln, Decatur, Spring Valley, and Taylorville in August 2023.

Conspiracy sentences ranged from six months to three years and nine months of incarceration. Daniels received the longest term. He was on supervised release after a similar scheme in 2019 and 2020 resulted in 50 guns being stolen.

The McLean County stores they hit were Guns and Glory in LeRoy and Smiley's Sports Shop in Bloomington.
Charlie Schlenker
WGLT Senior Reporter Charlie Schlenker has spent more than three award-winning decades in radio. He lives in Normal with his family.
