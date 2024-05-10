© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida woman identified as pedestrian killed in collision on Route 24

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:57 AM CDT
A police car's lights, which are on. The text "WCBU Police and Fire" are laid on top of that photo.
WCBU

A Florida woman is the pedestrian killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Washington.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley identified her Friday. He says 20-year-old Hailey Parks of Jacksonville was visiting relatives in the area.

She was struck by a vehicle at US Route 24 and Grosenbach Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy showed she died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

An investigation into the crash continues.
Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley