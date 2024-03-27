Multiple people murdered in Rockford neighborhood, suspect in custody

Four people are dead and at least five were hurt after multiple stabbings in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side.

13 WREX reports that, using combined numbers from Rockford Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, four are confirmed dead. Three died at the scene and one died at a local hospital.

Among the injured, one person is in critical condition, another in serious condition, and three others have been stabilized at local hospitals.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana confirmed a mailman was involved in the incident, but did not give any further details.

There are no other suspects, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. The man in custody is currently being questioned at a police station.

The initial medical call came in at 1:14 p.m. in the 2300 block of Holmes St. when multiple other calls came in from other parts of the neighborhood.

Other streets with reported scenes include Cleveland Ave., Eggleston Rd., and Florence St.

There are multiple scenes that remain under investigation involving both the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Not all of those injured were stabbed, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. RPD is still working on notifying families of those dead and hurt.

Sheriff Caruana says one woman tried to run away when the man got into her home, but was left with stab wounds to the hands and face. Caruana says she is in serious condition.

A Good Samaritan trying to help the woman was also stabbed, but they are considered stable.

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center tells 13 WREX that they have received four patients from the scene. No information on their conditions were immediately available.

Crime scene tape lines several blocks of Cleveland Ave., according to 13 Investigates' William Ingalls at the scene.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd are at the scene.

13 WREX interviewed one of the neighbors that witnessed a part of what happened.

"All of the sudden, we heard police run up on both sides of the house screaming 'Stop! Get down!'," Vanessa Hy told 13 Investigates' William Ingalls. "Then they ran into the backyard and after a few minutes we saw them bringing the suspect down the driveway in handcuffs and he was very bloody."

"It was like a movie, you know, I've never seen anything like this," Hy added.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has released the following statement:

"Today, we are shocked by another horrific act of violence against innocent members of our community. We can report that the suspect is in custody and the threat has been neutralized. Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery. We are working with community partners to provide support and services quickly and conveniently to those residents. We will announce those details soon. We have multiple jurisdictions working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again. We will continue to provide updates." - Mayor McNamara.

Police continue asking the public to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

This is a breaking story. 13 WREX has multiple crews at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

