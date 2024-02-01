Rochelle Township High School dismisses early, cancels activities after serious medical emergency involving a student

Rochelle Township High School dismissed classes early Thursday and canceled all after school activities after a serious medical emergency involving a student.

According to an alert issued by the district’s superintendent, the incident occurred before the start of the morning bell.

Paramedics and an ambulance arrived on-site immediately. Students were instructed to remain in their classrooms and out of the hallways during the response.

Staff and counselors remain on-site for support.

There are no changes for the elementary schools or Rochelle Middle School.

Dear Parents and Guardians, February 1, 2024

We had a serious medical emergency involving a student that took place before the morning bell had rung. Paramedics and an ambulance were on site immediately, and RTHS went into a hold during which students were instructed to remain in their classrooms and out of the hallways. We will dismiss school for today, but staff and counselors will be available for any students who want additional support today.

This afternoon (2/1/24)



All RTHS after school activities have been canceled and rescheduled.

We understand that some students may be ready to talk about the events that took place today. RTHS will be open to students who want to come and talk with a counselor. Students are welcome to come back today to talk to a counselor.

There are no changes for the elementary schools or Rochelle Middle School.



Thank you, Jason Harper, Superintendent of the Rochelle Schools

Queridos padres y guardianes, 1 de febrero de 2024

Tuvimos una emergencia médica grave que involucró a un estudiante y ocurrió antes de que sonara la campana de la mañana. Los paramédicos y una ambulancia llegaron al lugar de inmediato, y RTHS entró en suspensión durante la cual se ordenó a los estudiantes que permanecieran en sus aulas y fuera de los pasillos. Cerraremos las clases hoy, pero el personal y los consejeros estarán disponibles para cualquier estudiante que desee apoyo adicional hoy.

Esta tarde (1/2/24)



Todas las actividades extracurriculares de RTHS han sido canceladas y reprogramadas.

Entendemos que algunos estudiantes pueden estar listos para hablar sobre los eventos que tuvieron lugar hoy. RTHS estará abierto a los estudiantes que quieran venir y hablar con un consejero. Los estudiantes pueden regresar hoy para hablar con un consejero.

No hay cambios para las escuelas primarias ni para la escuela secundaria Rochelle.

Gracias, Jason Harper, Superintendente de las Escuelas de Rochelle