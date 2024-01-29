OSF says Peru hospital is set to reopen April 7 with emergency, limited inpatient services

Peru's hospital is slated to reopen under new ownership this spring, more than a year after it closed on short notice.

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare says the new Peru campus of Saint Elizabeth Medical Center is tentatively set to open April 7 with emergency services and limited inpatient beds. Diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy, EKG, and respiratory services will be available in the emergency department and inpatient unit.

That list doesn't include obstetrics, which the Peru hospital previously offered. Delivery services are available at OSF's Ottawa hospital.

Other programs and services are set to be annnounced as part of a second phase, according to a news release.

Saint Margaret's Health closed both its hospitals in the Illinois Valley last year, and later declared bankruptcy. OSF bought the Peru hospital and other facilities for $38 million. That didn't include the former Spring Valley hospital. Bankruptcy proceedings are still ongoing.

St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley was founded in 1903. In 2020, the St. Margaret's health system affiliated with the former Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

OSF HealthCare has hired on more than 320 former St. Margaret's workers since the hospital closures.