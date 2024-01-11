WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
Heading to campus? Make plans to detour around Lucinda Avenue bridge
In DeKalb, you’ll need to find a way around the Lucinda Avenue bridge again. That’s the bridge near the Music Building at NIU.
The traffic detour for the bridge replacement will be re-established next week.
The detour route will be the same as last year with traffic directed to the College Avenue bridge.
Pedestrian access will also be restricted.
The detour is expected to be in place through June.