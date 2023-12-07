Statewide: Israel-Hamas war divides, concerns students

College campuses have been centers for protests between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups. But away from those clashes, many college students are struggling and scared as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Lisa Kurian Philip interviews two students here in Illinois.

Also:

* Melissa Ellin spoke to the head of the U.S. Census Bureau Robert Santos, about how data can reduce health disparities.

* Dave McKinney looks at the impact of public corruption on Illinois'; democracy and voters.

* The mother of a hostage still being held by Hamas is urging Americans to call the White House to demand help getting the remaining eight Americans captives released.

* We talk with some Chicago area Jews, who share their hopes and fears during the season of Hanukkah.

* Dana Cronin reports on the agriculture sector's efforts to reduce carbon.

* Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford discusses the new changes to the plant hardiness map for Illinois.

* Correspondent Edith Brady-Lunny breaks down a report on state prisons, which finds most are in terrible shape.