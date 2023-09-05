Republican Desi Anderson announces run against Democratic state Rep. Sharon Chung

Republican Desi Anderson on Tuesday announced a 2024 run against first-term Democratic state Rep. Sharon Chung, in an Illinois House district that includes parts of Greater Peoria and Bloomington-Normal.

Chung, a former McLean County Board member from Bloomington, first won the 91st House District seat in 2022. Chung defeated Republican Scott Preston with 52.3% of the vote, becoming the first Democrat to represent Bloomington-Normal in the House since 1982. Chung was also the first Korean American elected to the General Assembly.

Anderson lives in rural Carlock. She runs a venue for weddings with her husband, Nick, at their property north of Heyworth. Anderson previously interned with former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

Anderson ran unsuccessfully for Illinois Senate in 2022, against Democratic incumbent Sen. Dave Koehler from Peoria. Koehler won with 58.1% of the vote.

“For too long now, we have watched the state of Illinois move in the wrong direction,” Anderson said in a statement Tuesday. “Unfortunately, Springfield has gone away from the common sense, freedom-focused solutions that so many of our neighbors believe in and want to see reflected in their government. Instead, out of touch lawmakers fail to consider the working families, farmers, and future generations when voting on legislation significant to our livelihood. I am ready to put in the time and energy to get Illinois back on track, create a prosperous future for our kids, and put Illinois families at the forefront.”

Chung is expected to run for re-election but has not formally announced it yet.

The 91st House District includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, stretching west along Interstate 74 to include East Peoria and Bartonville.

Tuesday is the first day that candidates can circulate nominating petitions for the 2024 election.

If there is a primary, that would be March 19, 2024. The election is Nov. 5, 2024.