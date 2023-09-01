Prosecutors claim Aaron Rossi sold off at least 8 vehicles without court approval, violated curfew

Former Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi appeared in federal court Friday morning, after officials allege he once again violated the terms of his release.

Rossi appeared via Zoom in an orange jumpsuit from the Peoria County Jail. He was arrested Thursday. Attorney Richard Blake was the only member of Rossi’s legal team to attend.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas McMeyer claims Rossi sold off assets without permission of the court. The alleged transactions include the sale of eight vehicles, two of them motorcycles, conducted between January and September 2023. McMeyer also claimed Rossi missed his 10 p.m. curfew on one occasion, following a court-approved trip to Chicago.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” McMeyer told U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long. “We have far more evidence of a number of transactions we intend to raise as well.”

Friday’s hearing is in relation to federal mail fraud charges Rossi faces related to a period before starting Reditus Labs. At the time, Rossi was employed at Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery. However, Rossi also faces federal tax fraud charges and is a named defendant in multiple lawsuits alleging he defrauded the government and public out of hundreds of millions of dollars through the laboratory and COVID testing company.

This isn’t the first time Rossi has faced legal trouble because of alleged violations of his release conditions. He was jailed after a failed drug test in October 2022, with modified bond conditions tied to his release. Those conditions included a “sweat patch” that constantly monitors drug usage.

The conditions of his bond were restricted again after officials alleged the improper sharing of documents related to his criminal case and methamphetamine use in February 2023. Rossi agreed the government could prove meth usage. At this point, a curfew and GPS tracking bracelet were added to Rossi’s release requirements.

A bond revocation hearing on the latest allegations is scheduled for Sept. 5. However, a date change is likely, because McMeyer said he expects schedule conflicts with witnesses.

Rossi remains in temporary custody in the Peoria County Jail until the hearing.