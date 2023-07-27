D428's McDavid resigns, application window now open

DeKalb Community Unity School District 428 School Board President Samantha McDavid has announced her resignation from the Board of Education, citing personal and professional reasons. The move is effective July 26, 2023.

According to a news release, McDavid has served since 2019.

Current School Board Vice President Deyci Ramirez will assume the role of president upon McDavid’s departure.

McDavid was reelected in April 2023 and entered her second term as board president in May 2023.

The process to fill the vacancy left by McDavid’s resignation will begin immediately, according to Board Policy 2:70. Applications for consideration to fill the vacant seat must be submitted by 4:30 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023. For more information and requirements to apply, visit board.d428.org or the DeKalb CUSD 428 Board Member Vacancy document.