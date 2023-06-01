Statewide: A growing migrant crisis

About 10-thousand asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago since last summer. It's causing stress on support services, including housing and medical care.

We'll hear about communities working to provide temporary shelter for migrant families and a hospital struggling to treat them.

Also:

* Statehouse reporter Camryn Cutinello provides a recap of the recently concluded legislative session.

* Tim Shelley speaks with Anant Deshwal , a conservation biologist and assistant professor at Bradley University, about the northward spread of armadillos.

* Lyndsay Jones of WGLT reports on the disappearance of maternity wards in many parts of Illinois.

Juanpablo Ramirez Franco / Advocates march over the Centennial Bridge, which connects Illinois and Iowa in the Quad Cities, on May 13, 2023. They called for the Mississippi River to be granted legal rights.

* Emily Hays takes us to a new exhibit at the Spurlock Museum at the University of Illinois titled 'Welcome to the Pow-wow." It was curated by indigenous artists and focuses on modern culture.

* Juanpablo Ramirez Franco tells us about a movement to give natural entities like forests and rivers the same legal rights as humans.