Massengill pleads guilty to Peoria Planned Parenthood arson charges

The 32-year-old Chillicothe man charged with setting fire to the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic last month is pleading guilty.

Tyler Wayne Massengill entered the plea before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley during an appearance in federal court Thursday.

Massengill faces a mandatory prison sentence of five years, with a maximum sentence of twenty years. The charges could also result in a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Massengill is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 6 in Peoria.

Prosecutors said Massengill on Jan. 15 carried a laundry detergent-sized bottle up to the clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville, lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, broke out a window, and placed the container inside before running away.

Court documents say Massengill later told investigators his actions may have been "all worth it" if he caused "a little delay" in someone obtaining services from Planned Parenthood.

The Peoria clinic doesn't provide surgical abortions, but does offer abortion pills, sexually-transmitted infection testing and treatment, and other services.

The Planned Parenthood clinic is expected to remain closed for months. The organization says it will need more than $1 million to restore the facility.

Massengill is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 6 in Peoria.