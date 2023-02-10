State Week: Budget preview; The Chicago mayor's race

Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver his next budget proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Pritzker has priorities and has hinted at ideas related to education, such as free college tuition and expanding preschool access. But he'll need to balance costs with what is expected to be a revenue slowdown.

Also, a number of candidates are vying to be the leader of the state's largest city. Lori Lightfoot is trying to become the first woman re-elected to the job.

Meanwhile, one of the perceived frontrunners, Paul Vallas, now faces questions over his residency.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Chicago Tonight Local Politics Reporter Heather Cherone and Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.

