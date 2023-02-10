© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Budget preview; The Chicago mayor's race

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJerry Nowicki
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver his next budget proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Pritzker has priorities and has hinted at ideas related to education, such as free college tuition and expanding preschool access. But he'll need to balance costs with what is expected to be a revenue slowdown.

Also, a number of candidates are vying to be the leader of the state's largest city. Lori Lightfoot is trying to become the first woman re-elected to the job.

Meanwhile, one of the perceived frontrunners, Paul Vallas, now faces questions over his residency.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Chicago Tonight Local Politics Reporter Heather Cherone and Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.

Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Jerry Nowicki
