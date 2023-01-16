Authorities investigating arson fire at Peoria Planned Parenthood

Officials say an overnight fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic was intentionally set.

Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said firefighters responded to a call at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. They found fire and smoke showing from one of the front windows. Planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO Jennifer Welch said a fire accelerant was thrown through the window.

The fire was brought under control by 12:15 a.m. Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was deemed to be an arson. Damages are estimated at $150,000. Welch said the damages to the building are "significant."

"Thankfully, no patients or team members were present or harmed. Senseless acts of vandalism have been on the rise across the country and Illinois has become a target as extreme and divisive rhetoric increases," Welch said in a statement.

Abortion procedures are not performed at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic, though abortion pills effective through the eleventh week of pregnancy are available. The clinic offers services including birth control, sexually-transmitted infection testing and treatment, and hormone replacement therapy for trans patients.

Welch said Planned Parenthood will work with authorities to prosecute the vandals "to the fullest extent of the law."