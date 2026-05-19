Voices of the Revolution: From Screen to Sources

What was life like before, during, and after the American Revolution? Join us for an interactive program that begins with a screening reel from The American Revolution, a documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, offering a compelling overview of the nation’s founding and its global impact.

Then step into history as a virtual volunteer transcriber for the Library of Congress through the By the People program. Work directly with real historical documents from colonial America through the early Republic and help bring to light the everyday experiences and voices of those who lived through this transformative era. Your contributions will make these materials more accessible to researchers and the public, joining a nationwide effort that has already surpassed one million transcribed pages.

This program is free and open to the public. Recommended for youth ages 13 and up and adults. Participants should bring a laptop or tablet with a charging cord. The program will run approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

