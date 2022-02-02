-
NIU This Week: Law dean reacts to Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, Outdoor Adventures hourly boat rentalsKentanji Brown Jackson will soon become the first African-American woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Cassandra Hill is Dean of Law at Northern Illinois University. She says she will bring a lot to the job.
DeKalb County This Week: Health expert weighs in on second booster dose, learning more about aphasiaThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines for people over 50 and certain people with health conditions.
DeKalb County This Week: Student reactions to the latest in Ukraine; DeKalb Library announces Easter egg funStudents of Northern Illinois University are reacting to the latest developments in Ukraine.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first African-American woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. The vote came Thursday afternoon. Three Republican Senators broke from their party with votes to confirm her for the nation’s highest court.
As of right now, the current COVID-19 stats at NIU include 214 recovered employees, 7 positive students and a total of 963 recovered students with a positivity rate of 0.52 percent.
President Biden announced that the U.S. will ban imports of oil and gas from Russia. As a result, you will likely pay more at the pump.
As of Monday, NIU has reduced masking requirements in accordance with the CDC’s new guidelines. Masks will be optional in classrooms across campus unless otherwise indicated by the instructor or faculty. They will also continue to be required on public transportation, surveillance testing areas, and health clinics.
DeKalb County This Week: Pritzker reacts to Madigan indictment, Sycamore coach reflects on road to statellinois’ Governor says he is cooperating in the federal investigation into former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. J.B. Pritzker visited Northern Illinois University on Thursday to talk about lowering the cost of higher education, but he also addressed the indictment handed down against Michael Madigan on charges of bribery and racketeering.
Russia launched a widespread attack in Ukraine Thursday morning that, among other cities, brought explosions to the country’s capital.
Tensions in Europe are erupting now that Russian military forces invaded Ukraine. In response, Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with Russia. Here in the United States, political leaders are closely watching the events unfold.