NIU This Week: Law dean reacts to Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, Outdoor Adventures hourly boat rentals

Tenured and non-tenured faculty at Northern Illinois University demonstrated outside of Altgeld Hall this week to protest the university’s refusal to bargain. Both NIU union chapters filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against the university. In a statement, NIU’s administration says inviting faculty who are not part of the bargaining committee posed a conflict. Union leaders say there will be no disruption for students.

Supreme Court Reaction

Ketanji Brown Jackson will soon become the first African-American woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Cassandra Hill is Dean of Law at Northern Illinois University. She says she will bring a lot to the job.

“Kentanji Brown Jackson will bring three things; perspective, inclusion and representation.”

Hill says she has the right experience for the job.

“She’ll bring inclusion to the court because she’ll be the only justice to have worked as a federal public defender, " Hill said. "As a federal public defender, you represent those who feel unheard, who are marginalized or underrepresented. She worked on behalf of those people in that job so I expect her to bring that same disposition to the Court.”

Stephen Breyer announced he will retire at the end of his term, paving the way for Brown Jackson’s nomination and recent confirmation.

NIU Community Calendar

NIU is holding a Songkran or Thai New Year celebration Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. in the NIU Music Building. The celebration will teach students how to make Thai New Year decorations, and attendees can win prizes at trivia games. A Thai music concert will also be held by the Thai Music Ensemble.

Outdoor Adventures will hold an hourly boat rental next Wednesday (April 20) from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees can sign up to enjoy the East Lagoon from a kayak, canoe or paddle board. Don’t worry if it’s your first time on the lagoon – Outdoor Adventures staff will be there to help! All ages are welcome at the event.

The NIU PINK student group is holding a campus-wide clean-up effort this Friday at 1:30 p.m. Join them in the MLK Commons for giveaways and cleaning supplies.

Sports

The NIU Womens softball team plays Kent State Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. The team’s record for the 2022 season so far is 10-19.

The Mens baseball team has a season record of 6-25 with a five game losing streak. The team has three games this weekend at Oakland. The first game is Friday at 1:30 p.m. and there is a double header on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Both the Mens and Womens tennis teams have won more matches than they have lost this spring season. The Mens team has a season record of 11-8 and the Womens team has a season record of 14-11.

The Mens team faces Western Michigan this Saturday at 2 p.m.

This Friday, the Womens team has a match at Eastern Michigan at noon. The last time the two teams faced one another, NIU won 4-3.

Women’s Track and Field are competing both Friday and Saturday with games at Florida’s two-day Tom Jones Memorial and Drake’s one day Jim Duncan Invitational. The Jim Duncan Invitational will be happening on Friday starting at 1:30 p.m and the two day Tom Jones Memorial will start Friday afternoon with Track and Field competing in the evening and will resume Saturday. The running event finals can be watched on SEC Network+ beginning at 12 p.m.

Weather

This afternoon is going to be cloudy and windy with 20-30 mph winds and occasional gusts over 40 mph. Friday and Saturday we’ll see some sun with partly cloudy forecasts.

It’s projected to rain and snow Sunday night and Monday morning with 70 to 80% humidity. The rest of next week will be partly cloudy apart from occasional showers on Wednesday.

Thursday through next week we’ll see high temps in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

Contributions by: Joi Bradley, Ally Formeller, Amanda Woo, Gabe Fiorini, Waleed Alamleh, and Allyson White.

