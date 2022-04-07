DeKalb County This Week: Student reactions to the latest in Ukraine; DeKalb Library announces Easter egg fun

Students of Northern Illinois University are reacting to the latest developments in Ukraine.

This week, the U.S. increased sanctions against the daughters of Russian president Vladimir Putin and some banks after images of dead civilians emerged from the fighting in Ukraine.

For NIU students, the news has been overwhelming.

“I just think the whole situation is uncalled for and it’s really sad for everyone who is involved in it, and it’s just something that you don’t see in day-to-day life.” - Peyton Ryan

“I am a little worried where [the situation] might be heading to because I never know how bad it will escalate.” - Sydney Bacugan

“I am just trying to stay informed and understand what’s going on and thinking it through critically.” - Zach Leininger

Last Thursday, it was announced that President Biden would draw 1 million barrels of oil a day for the next six months to reduce gas prices. Biden says with this new plan, gas prices could go down as much as 35 cents per gallon, but that depends on a variety of factors.

Entertainment

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb continues to host a Zen Sitting Group. Admission is free and open to the public.

Join the DeKalb Public Library on April 9th at 11:00 A.M. for designing and decorating Easter eggs! Patrons will be able to make original creations or use examples for inspiration. Registration is not required for this event. All ages are welcome.

Sports

High School baseball is back despite the rainy weather.

The DeKalb varsity baseball team has had many games rained out, but sits at two and two with a win against Rockford Jefferson on Wednesday and a loss to Rockford Boylan on Monday.

Sycamore’s baseball team is undefeated so far, with a win against Machesney Park Harlem and two wins last week against Plano.

High School track meets across the area have also been postponed or canceled due to the weather conditions.

One thing that won’t get rained out is the I-E-S-A State Bowling Championships this weekend. Sycamore Middle School’s boys and girls teams will be going for gold Friday and Saturday in Joliet. They both finished second in sectional competition in Dixon.

Weather

Thursday could be a wet one with a good chance of rain showers coming throughout the day. We will have a high of 41 and a low of 33 at night. With the dropping temperatures there's a 70% chance we could see some snow tonight as well.

Friday and Saturday we should expect much of the same cold, cloudy weather with a high of 43 coming on Saturday. Sunday will see better temperatures with a high of 54, preparing us for some warmer weather with the next four days projected to be in the 60’s.

Contributions by: Allyson White, JaMaria’h Crider, John Jurgens, Waleed Alamleh, and Ally Formeller.

