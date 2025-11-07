© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Tourism is booming in Virginia, but Shenandoah National Park is missing out

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:48 AM CST
A view of the fall colors October 24, 2015 along Skyline drive in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. (Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images)
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
A view of the fall colors October 24, 2015 along Skyline drive in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. (Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images)

All indicators point to a blockbuster leaf-peeping season in Virginia’s mountain towns, where visitors come from around the world to enjoy the autumn foliage and mild temperatures.

Shenandoah National Park is the main draw, but it’s foregoing millions of dollars in vital revenue, thanks to the government shutdown.

We hear from Ryland Greenhouse, co-owner of Melania’s Gourmet Bakery in Front Royal, and Jessica Cocciolone, executive director of the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

