What Trump, Hegseth said to top military leaders

On Tuesday, hundreds of the United States’ top military officials summoned from posts around the world gathered in Quantico, Virginia.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered an address focusing on combat readiness and reforming what he calls the woke culture of the military. President Trump also spoke, giving a long, rambling speech that veered from military issues to political ones.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Joe Hernandez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

