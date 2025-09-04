Ropa y plantas nuevas disponibles para intercambiar en la Biblioteca Pública de DeKalb

Read in English

The DeKalb Public Library has been hosting monthly plant swaps for two years. This week, they’re adding adult clothing to the mix.

Britta Krabill is the director of adult programming at the library. She said that while the plant swap’s already been creating community, she hopes expanding into other items will create even more connections.

“This is going to be partially a social event as well, because we're going to have like-minded people in one space at the plant swap," she said. "We see people talking to each other, creating these relationships, because they're all plant lovers. And we're really hoping that that only gets bigger with this type of swap.”

Amy Freeman is the adult services librarian. She said this event goes beyond picking up a fresh set of clothes.

“Having this event at the library shows that we're committed to sustainability," she said. "I think it really helps people to recognize how important it is to, you know, be a little bit more careful with what we're purchasing and being a little bit more economically conscious.”

Freeman said the library hopes it will also help build community and encourage more responsible consumption. It gives people a chance to turn to their community for things they need before buying new.

The library is accepting freshly washed adult clothing in good condition in preparation for the swap. People can bring up to 20 pieces of clothing.

Organizers are asking people to bring up to 20 pieces of freshly washed adult clothes ahead of time – at least a day before – so they can be organized for the swap. Every donated item gets you a ticket to trade for a new-to-you item. Plant swappers can bring their plants with them to the event.

The October swap will go even further beyond clothes and plants: the library will accept Halloween-themed items to swap as well.

The event takes place on the first Thursday of every month.

La Biblioteca Pública de DeKalb ha estado organizando intercambios de plantas mensuales durante dos años. Esta semana, agregarán ropa para adultos en el intercambio.

Britta Krabill es la directora de programación para adultos en la biblioteca. Ella dijo que si bien el intercambio de plantas ya ha estado creando una comunidad, espera que expandirse a otros artículos cree aún más conexiones.

“Esto también será en parte un evento social, porque vamos a tener gente con ideas afines en un solo espacio en el intercambio de plantas”, dijo. "Vemos a la gente hablando entre sí, creando estas relaciones, porque todos son amantes de las plantas. Y esperamos que esto siga creciendo con este tipo de intercambio”.

Amy Freeman es la bibliotecaria de servicios para adultos. Dijo que este evento va más allá de recoger un conjunto nuevo de ropa.

“Organizar este evento en la biblioteca demuestra que estamos comprometidos con la sostenibilidad”, afirmó. "Creo que en verdad ayuda a la gente a reconocer la importancia de ser un poco más cuidadoso con lo que compramos y un poco más consciente económicamente".

Freeman dijo que la biblioteca espera que esto también ayude a hacer comunidad y fomentar un consumo más responsable. Brinda a las personas la oportunidad de recurrir a su comunidad para obtener las cosas que necesitan antes de comprar cosas nuevas.

La biblioteca está aceptando ropa para adultos recién lavada y en buenas condiciones en preparación para el intercambio. La gente puede traer hasta 20 artículos de ropa.

Los organizadores piden a la gente que traiga hasta 20 prendas de ropa de adulto recién lavada con anticipación (al menos un día antes) para poder organizarlas para el intercambio. Por cada artículo donado obtendrás un boleto para canjearlo por un artículo nuevo. Los intercambiadores de plantas pueden traer sus plantas al evento.

El intercambio de octubre irá aún más allá de ropa y plantas: la biblioteca también aceptará artículos con temática de Halloween para intercambiar.

El evento toma lugar el primer jueves de cada mes.

Traducido por Carlos Loera