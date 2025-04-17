© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford walkers will celebrate Good Friday and sing for social justice

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 17, 2025 at 1:32 PM CDT
Rockford Urban Ministries

A spiritual group that focuses on social justice is having its 37th annual Good Friday Walk.

Rockford Urban Ministries is comprised of leaders from different faiths. Stephen Bowie is the pastor of Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford. He joined the group a decade ago.

“It's a traditional Stations of the Cross,” he said, “an observance of the last day of Jesus, of Nazareth, and but along the way, we pay attention to concerns that are relevant to the moment.”

He said participants will get a liturgy to follow during the journey.

“And then I'm the designated group musician,” Bowie added. “so I haul around my guitar and it'll at many of these stops, we'll sing a song, sometimes a protest song, sometimes a praise song, just a variety of things as we walk around the neighborhood.”

Bowie said about three dozen people normally participate from churches and denominations across the city. He will play his guitar at many stops and the group will sing protest and praise songs.

The 75-minute walk begins at 9:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St. Participants will stop at 14 locations throughout downtown.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
