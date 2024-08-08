Harris campaign raises $36 million in 24 hours after announcing Walz as running mate

Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign announced Thursday it had raised $36 million in the first 24 hours since announcing Harris’ pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The multi-million dollar haul adds to record-shattering campaign contributions collected by the Harris team in the less than three weeks since President Biden’s decision to no longer seek a second term in office.

The campaign has said that its fundraising records, which include the fastest time to raise a billion dollars, have been driven primarily by grassroots enthusiasm surrounding the historic campaign.

In July, the Harris campaign raised $310 million, including $200 million raised in the first week alone after Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Two-thirds of those July donations came from first-time donors, according to the Harris campaign.

Former President Trump, meanwhile — bolstered by a dramatic month that included an assassination attempt and his announcement of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate at the Republican National Convention — raised $139 million last month.

That figure is just under the $141 million in May when he was convicted in the New York hush-money case and an increase from June’s $112 million.

The Trump campaign has not announced how much cash it had brought in in the immediate aftermath of bringing Vance onboard.

