People are starving to death in Gaza: How hunger plays a role in war throughout history

People are dying from hunger and malnutrition in Gaza, a result of the little aid trickling into the besieged region because of Israel’s restrictions. Israel denies it’s using starvation as a weapon of war.

We speak with Yara Asi, author of “How War Kills: The Overlooked Threats to Our Health,” about the situation in Gaza and how it compares to other wars throughout history. She’s an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida in the School of Global Health Management and co-director of the Palestine Program for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University.

