First winter storm of the season leads to closings across northern Illinois
A double-shot of winter weather is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in areas of northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Schools and businesses are closing or moving to virtual operations Tuesday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
Northern Illinois University: Moving to virtual operations starting at midnight and through Tuesday.
Highland Community College: closed Tuesday
Rockford University: closed Tuesday
Sauk Valley Community College: Tuesday is a remote learning day.
K-12
Beloit, Wi schools: closed Tuesday
Belvidere: closed Tuesday
Byron: closed Tuesday
DeKalb School District: Tuesday is an e-learning day, all school buildings are closed. All after-school activities are canceled, home and away.
Dixon schools: closed Tuesday
Freeport schools: remote learning day
Genoa-Kingston schools: Closed Tuesday, activities canceled.
Hononegah school district: remote learning day
Janesville, WI school district: closed Tuesday
Sycamore School District: Snow day! No school.
GOVERNMENT, ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESSES
DeKalb Public Library: closed Tuesday
Sycamore Public Library: closed Tuesday