First winter storm of the season leads to closings across northern Illinois

Published January 8, 2024 at 11:09 PM CST
A double-shot of winter weather is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow in areas of northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Schools and businesses are closing or moving to virtual operations Tuesday.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Northern Illinois University: Moving to virtual operations starting at midnight and through Tuesday.

Highland Community College: closed Tuesday

Rockford University: closed Tuesday

Sauk Valley Community College: Tuesday is a remote learning day.

 

K-12

Beloit, Wi schools: closed Tuesday

Belvidere: closed Tuesday

Byron: closed Tuesday

DeKalb School District: Tuesday is an e-learning day, all school buildings are closed. All after-school activities are canceled, home and away.

Dixon schools: closed Tuesday

Freeport schools: remote learning day

Genoa-Kingston schools: Closed Tuesday, activities canceled.

Hononegah school district: remote learning day

Janesville, WI school district: closed Tuesday

Sycamore School District: Snow day! No school.

 

GOVERNMENT, ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESSES

DeKalb Public Library: closed Tuesday

Sycamore Public Library: closed Tuesday