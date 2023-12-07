NIU honorary doctorate degrees to be awarded to WGN's Tom Skilling and composer Chinary Ung

The Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees has recommended a pair of honorary degrees to be awarded next year.

According to the recommendation approved by the Board of Trustees on Thursday, Dr. Chinary Ung is an award-winning composer whose work combines the traditional sounds of his Cambodian homeland with Western classical music to produce innovative, breathtaking musical compositions that have been performed by prominent soloists, major orchestras, and chamber ensembles the world over.

Dr. Ung began his career as an Assistant Professor at NIU in 1977, before he moved on to teach at several universities, eventually settling at the University of California San Diego where he is Distinguished Professor of Music.

Dr. Ung will receive an honorary doctorate in humane letters in spring 2024.

Trustees also approved a honorary doctorate to long-time Chicago meteorologist Tom Skilling. His last day on air will be in February. The Aurora native has worked at WGN for the past 45 years. NIU President Lisa Freeman says the forecaster has worked with many NIU students through internships during his career. The board credited Skilling as a passionate educator, trailblazer, an advocate for climate awareness. He will receive an honorary doctorate of science in fall 2024.