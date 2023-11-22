WNIJ wants to hear from you during election coverage

In 2024, WNIJ will be more than a destination on just Election Night for results. Throughout the coming year, we are dedicating our focus on asking voters what issues are the most important to them.

We tested it out recently during a large community event in Rockford that featured families from across the region.

No microphones.

Just a conversation.

The questions were developed by America Amplified, a community engagement journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

We are asking:

What issue is most important to you in the upcoming elections?

Where do you get your election news and information?

How do you think reporters can cover elections better?

Here's what we have learned so far by putting listening first in our approach:



We learned that people care about election security and integrity.

We learned that when school buses aren't running, it's an issue that affects families deeply.

We learned people want to hear more about immigration, the economy and inflation, equality, sustainability, property taxes, and what's being done about violence.

We learned that some folks focus more on national candidates, while others really want to know more about what's happening locally.

We learned people want more transparency in reporting.

We learned that some people feel the news is too "one-sided."

We learned that some people feel that there is too much money in politics.

We learned that election dates and deadlines can be overwhelming to keep track of.

We learned that folks are tired of the "horse race" style of reporting

We learned that it is frustrating when reporters emphasize candidate personalities instead of emphasizing where the candidates stand on the issues.

We are listening and learning how to better cover elections and we need your help.

Election 2024 Mission Statement

WNIJ believes in the value of an informed vote.

An informed voter has the information necessary to evaluate candidates and issues to make decisions using the power of their ballot.

That's why we believe election coverage should go well beyond just a rundown of results you hear on Election night.

Our coverage will be shaped throughout the year by directly engaging with people who live within the communities we serve and not driven by rehearsed talking points from candidates or outside agenda or influence.

In 2024, WNIJ will highlight areas of northern Illinois that have experienced dramatic shifts in the electorate over the past decade.

We will provide election information that is free, accessible, and available in a variety of formats and platforms and en español.

Partners

You

The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford

America Amplified (Corporation for Public Broadcasting)

Illinois Public Radio stations