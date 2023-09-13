© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Worst-hit Moroccan villages still unreachable as survivors become desperate

Published September 13, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI paid an unexpected visit to a Marakkesh Hospital. He rolled up his sleeve to donate blood, a gesture of national solidarity as Moroccans line up at clinics around the country to do the same.

The death toll from Friday’s earthquake now tops 2,900 and villagers in remote Atlas Mountain villages are still fending for themselves, with roads and pathways still impassible following massive landslides.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer joins us.

 

