© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Self-portraits reimagined - New Rockford exhibit adds a twist to this art form

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
Rockford Famous.jpg
Rockford Area Arts Council
/
Rockford Area Arts Council

An upcoming Rockford art exhibition will allow artists to turn the lens on themselves.

The Rockford Famous exhibit contains self-portraits of select Rockford artists.

Rhiannon Yandell is the director of operations at the Rockford Area Arts Council and a resident artist at 317 Art Collaborative. She said having these jobs show her how hard these artists work.

“I am just continually impressed with these artists,” she said, “and not only the work that they create, but you know, really that they're out there sort of pounding the pavement and finding ways to, to make art more accessible.”

She said this assessment prompted her to explore how these artists view themselves.

“Not just like their image somewhere in Rockford,” she explained. “But, you know, really a mentality of like, ‘who am I as an artist in Rockford?’”

Yandell gives an example. She said a lot of the artists also teach.

“And so, in some of the self-portraits, you'll see that,” she said. “You'll see elements that they've incorporated that reflect them, as an art teacher or also a gallery owner.”

The opening reception takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday May 12 at Rockford City Hall. An after party follows from 8:45 p.m. until 11:30 at the Hub art gallery. The exhibit runs through June 16.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose