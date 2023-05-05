WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
Video: ¿Que es Cinco de Mayo? (subtitulos en español)
Dr. Sandra Enríquez, an assistant professor of history and director of public history emphasis at the University of Missouri-Kansas city, explains the roots behind Cinco de Mayo and how it has become an American mainstream holiday.
To read more on the history of Cinco de Mayo, check out El Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition by David Hayes-Bautista.