Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Video: ¿Que es Cinco de Mayo? (subtitulos en español)

Northern Public Radio | By Jose Sandoval
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT

Dr. Sandra Enríquez, an assistant professor of history and director of public history emphasis at the University of Missouri-Kansas city, explains the roots behind Cinco de Mayo and how it has become an American mainstream holiday.

To read more on the history of Cinco de Mayo, check out El Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition by David Hayes-Bautista.

Jose Sandoval
Un residente nativo de Elgin, Jose se graduó de Illinois State University con una licenciatura en comunicaciones. Su pasión por la radio comenzó cuando completaba sus prácticas en la emisora estudiantil 103.3 WZND. Jose desea ayudar a la comunidad con Hola. En su tiempo libre, disfruta escuchar música, podcasts, ver la tele, y pasar un rato con su perro. (An Elgin native, Jose graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Communications. His passion for radio started when he interned at his student run radio station 103.3 WZND. Jose hopes to help the community with Hola! In his free time, Jose loves to listen to music, podcasts, binge watch shows, and hang out with his dog!)
